Drought’s impacts on cattle health

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A common sight through the summer in the west is grazing cattle. As one of Idaho’s largest industries, anywhere you look you see them grazing.

However, this year’s drought has created health risks to the cattle, and likely more than you think. One major impact is dry soil. When soil moisture is low, much of the soil is easily kicked up by the wind. During waning processes — a time when cattle are very vocal — dust can enter a cow’s lungs.

“Dust definitely has an influence,” says Cameron Mulrony of the Idaho Cattle Association. “It can create pneumonia if it gets into their lungs. It’s a good idea to keep pens wetted down so there’s not as much dust.”

Getting enough nutrients can also be troublesome, as dryer feed is often of lesser quality.

“Forage quality is less in dry grass, so they’ll need to consume more to get the necessary nutrients. Oftentimes we supplement this with proteins because a lot of that is lost while forage dries out,” said Mulrony.

When nutrients are lacking, growth problems in calves could arise “The first thing we might see when we get into a lower quality of forage is less milk production…once she’s bread back then she’s doing that milk production to take care of her calf so it may have an impact on these calves coming off the range,” said Mulrony

Mulrony also stressed cattle are impacted by the fires, just like humans.

“We’re all aware there’s fires out here and a lot of dry conditions. Cattle are affected just like all of us.”

