Gooding family is helping kids go to trade school

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Two teenagers from Gooding County will be going to trade school in the Fall thanks to a scholarship fund a local family started.

Kaleb Brunson of Gooding has been a welder for more than 30 years, and he knows firsthand how expensive it can be to go to trade school. He said for a young kid today it can be anywhere from $35,000 to $50,000 depending on the field of study.

“When you first start you have to purchase a tool kit, and that is the biggest cost. There really isn’t any way to finance that for the kids,” said Brunson. “You can be looking at $2,000 to $3,000 the first day of school.”

He said according to his research, fewer and fewer youths are pursuing a career in the trade industry due to cost, and the average age of a skilled laborer is 55 years old, which is concerning to him and others.

“It is definitely a dying art. Those trades we can’t live without them. We got to have plumbers and electricians. We can’t survive without them,” Brunson said.

To address the issue Brunson and his family started a nonprofit this year called, “Cruzin the Canyon.” A scholarship program dedicated to assisting youths looking to pursue a career in the trades. Brunson said his grandfather was an inspiration for it.

Cruzin the Canyon (SK)

“He always gave me money to go to trade school. He was always there to help me out if I needed tools. He would say, ‘how much, where can I get it.’ He was always there to help me out, to keep me in the trade,” Brunson said.

Kaleb’s wife, Cristalyn, said something else that gave them the idea was they have two kids attending college, and some of their friends wanted to go to trade school but didn’t have the funds.

“They couldn’t go to school, so now they are stuck working at McDonald’s,” said Cristalyn Brunson.

To raise funds for the scholarship program the family hosted a car show with more than 70 classic cars at Wendell City Park last weekend. More than 600 people showed up, and they collected more than $3,000.

Cruzin in the Canyon Car Show (SK)

“A car show is something that the whole family can do. It’s fun. We are really into cars. We love our older cars. It is just something that everyone is into,” said Cristalyn Brunson. “So it was really simple for us to throw it together, and see the happy faces, and know that this is something that is actually going to raise the funds for these kids.”

The family said their goal for the year is $5,500 and they are close to it. Brunson said people can also donate individually and be a sponsor. They have bronze, silver, gold, and platinum sponsorships.

Cruzin the Canyon sponsor plaque (SK)

“We start at about a $500 donation and it goes up to $5,000 at the platinum level, " said Brunson. “Most of our sponsors so far are in the middle. Commercial Creamery was a huge help, Ruby Mountain Motors, Glanbia, IMP, Tony’s Automotive & Towing.”

The family said they are happy to announce they will offer two scholarships this year. One to Gabriel Jones for $1,000 and the other to Cecil MIles for $1,500. Both plan on attending Wyoming Technical Institute in the Fall. Cristalyn Brunson said Miles was practically speechless when he found out he was a recipient.

“He had no words,” said Cristalyn Brunson.”His eyes were huge, and all he could say was, ‘thank you, thank you thank you.”

Brunson said this year they only reached out to Wendell and Gooding Schools about the scholarship program, but in the coming years, they plan on reaching out to more schools in the Magic Valley. He also said eventually they like to open up a trade school of their own.

Charissa and Tara Brunson said they are proud of their parents and what they have been able to accomplish with the scholarship program.

“Honestly, I think it was outstanding. It is really hard for some people to go to trade school because they don’t get scholarships,” said Tara Brunson. “I look up to my mom and dad a lot for what they did for this.”

Charissa Brunson added, “I’m proud of them because it is something that nobody really does or wants to try to do.”

Anyone who wants to know more about the Cruzin the Canyon scholarship program can email them at cruzininthecanyon@gmail.com or call (208) 539-9226.

