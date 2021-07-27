Advertisement

Gov. Little urges officials to open U.S.-Canada border

(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gov. Brad Little released a statement Tuesday saying he is joining governors from Montana and North Dakota and Canadian leaders in a call to action.

As leaders of states and provinces, Little, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Premier Jason Kenney of the Province of Alberta, and Premier Scott Moe of the Province of Saskatchewan sent a letter last week to President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau.

They want the border opened as soon as possible.

“The time has come to allow our citizens to move safely and securely across our shared border,” Governor Little and the other leaders said in the letter. “For the well-being and future prosperity of both our nations, we must embrace personal responsibility by providing vaccinations to citizens seeking the vaccine, reduce mitigations that cause economic harm and encourage travel for commerce and tourism.”

Little said goods and services traded with Canada totaled $718 billion in 2019. That business has since slowed due to pandemic policies.

