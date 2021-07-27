Idaho Falls officers looking for a man who waived gun at people

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Falls Police officers say they are searching for an armed man who pointed a handgun at multiple people Monday morning.

At about 11:10 a.m. a man who reportedly broken into a business on Woodruff Ave over the weekend was back and pointing a gun at people. The suspect then drove off in a stolen black Jeep before officers could respond.

IFPD believes the suspect is driving in a stolen 2014 black Jeep Wrangler Sport edition which was stolen over the weekend. It may have paper dealer plates or no plates at all.

The suspect is a white man with blonde medium curly hair, most likely in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a red or orange shirt with black sleeves, blue jeans, and may be wearing black shoes and a black coat with a fur-trimmed hood.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect is asked to stay away and call Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at 911 or (208)529-1200. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.