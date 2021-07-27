Advertisement

Idaho Falls officers looking for a man who waived gun at people

Idaho Falls officers looking for man who waived gun at people, drove off in stolen Jeep....
Idaho Falls officers looking for man who waived gun at people, drove off in stolen Jeep. (Photos Courtesy of Idaho Falls Police Department)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:39 AM MDT
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Falls Police officers say they are searching for an armed man who pointed a handgun at multiple people Monday morning.

At about 11:10 a.m. a man who reportedly broken into a business on Woodruff Ave over the weekend was back and pointing a gun at people. The suspect then drove off in a stolen black Jeep before officers could respond.

IFPD believes the suspect is driving in a stolen 2014 black Jeep Wrangler Sport edition which was stolen over the weekend. It may have paper dealer plates or no plates at all.

The suspect is a white man with blonde medium curly hair, most likely in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a red or orange shirt with black sleeves, blue jeans, and may be wearing black shoes and a black coat with a fur-trimmed hood.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect is asked to stay away and call Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at 911 or (208)529-1200. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

