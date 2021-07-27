Idaho Housing and Finance Association program aims to help those financially impacted by pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Idaho Housing and Finance Program attempts to help some who are at risk of eviction.

The Housing Preservation Program provides emergency rental assistance to households who were directly or indirectly affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic. This funding can be used for rent, utility costs and other housing costs like security deposits or late fees.

The program has been running since last April and is expected to last through until next year.

Thus far, only eight percent of the disbursements from this program have gone to those living in Twin Falls.

“I know the percentage of the state’s population in that area is higher than that eight percent,” said Vice President of Housing Support Programs Brady Ellis. “We want to make sure those in the Twin Falls and surrounding areas are aware of the Housing Preservation Program and the assistance it can provide.”

More information on eligibility for the program and how to apply can be found here.

