Advertisement

Idaho Housing and Finance Association program aims to help those financially impacted by pandemic

By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Idaho Housing and Finance Program attempts to help some who are at risk of eviction.

The Housing Preservation Program provides emergency rental assistance to households who were directly or indirectly affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic. This funding can be used for rent, utility costs and other housing costs like security deposits or late fees.

The program has been running since last April and is expected to last through until next year.

Thus far, only eight percent of the disbursements from this program have gone to those living in Twin Falls.

“I know the percentage of the state’s population in that area is higher than that eight percent,” said Vice President of Housing Support Programs Brady Ellis. “We want to make sure those in the Twin Falls and surrounding areas are aware of the Housing Preservation Program and the assistance it can provide.”

More information on eligibility for the program and how to apply can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Semi fire
Semi Fire on I-84
Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Body of missing swimmer recovered
One person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in...
Pilot dies in small plane crash in western Idaho

Latest News

Parents of school-aged children share their views on COVID-19 vaccine for children
With school year soon beginning, parents share their views on COVID-19 vaccine for children
Gooding family is helping kids go to trade school
Gooding family is helping kids go to trade school
Affordable healthcare coming to Blaine county
Affordable healthcare coming to Blaine county
Health impacts are being felt with cattle
Drought’s impacts on cattle health