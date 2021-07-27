Magic Valley Y becomes E Street Community Center; what that means for the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A change for the Magic Valley, as the YMCA is now the E Street Community Center.

“We still have the same great wonderful staff, we still have the same programs, in fact, we are trying to ramp up new programs,” said Dorothy Dallman, the interim CEO of the E Street Community Center.

It costs approximately $14,000 to $20,000 a year to be affiliated with the Y-USA, the board decided that money would be better spent elsewhere.

“Put back into programs that directly benefit the community, or doing some sorely needed maintenance on the building, it was a better use of the funds,” said Dallman.

But the interim CEO says this will be a great opportunity to offer more programming, and partner with other non-profits in the area to offer a space for classes and other events.

“It’s a chance to fulfill a need, or a niche in the community that needs to be fulfilled to be a community center, a true community center in the true sense of the word,” said Dallman.

One lifeguard at the center says working at the community center has been a great opportunity for her, as she has even gotten the chance to teach her own mermaid swim class and water aerobics.

“It’s kind of like a safe space, where all the mermaids can hang out,” said Bailey Truscott, a lifeguard and swim instructor.

Dallman says she hopes this will be an overall positive change for the entire community.

“The Y had some restrictions on how you could partner with other groups in the community, so disaffiliating with the Y opens up a whole new possibility for us,” said Dallman.

