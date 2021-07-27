Advertisement

Magic Valley Y becomes E Street Community Center; what that means for the community

It costs approximately $14,000 to $20,000 a year to be affiliated with the Y-USA, the board decided that money would be better spent elsewhere
E Street Community Center
E Street Community Center(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A change for the Magic Valley, as the YMCA is now the E Street Community Center.

“We still have the same great wonderful staff, we still have the same programs, in fact, we are trying to ramp up new programs,” said Dorothy Dallman, the interim CEO of the E Street Community Center.

It costs approximately $14,000 to $20,000 a year to be affiliated with the Y-USA, the board decided that money would be better spent elsewhere.

“Put back into programs that directly benefit the community, or doing some sorely needed maintenance on the building, it was a better use of the funds,” said Dallman.

But the interim CEO says this will be a great opportunity to offer more programming, and partner with other non-profits in the area to offer a space for classes and other events.

“It’s a chance to fulfill a need, or a niche in the community that needs to be fulfilled to be a community center, a true community center in the true sense of the word,” said Dallman.

One lifeguard at the center says working at the community center has been a great opportunity for her, as she has even gotten the chance to teach her own mermaid swim class and water aerobics.

“It’s kind of like a safe space, where all the mermaids can hang out,” said Bailey Truscott, a lifeguard and swim instructor.

Dallman says she hopes this will be an overall positive change for the entire community.

“The Y had some restrictions on how you could partner with other groups in the community, so disaffiliating with the Y opens up a whole new possibility for us,” said Dallman.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Body of missing swimmer recovered
Semi fire
Semi Fire on I-84
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

Schools release COVID-19 protocols for new school year
School districts outline COVID-19 protocols ahead of new academic year
New guidelines for masks
CDC issues new guidance on masks
Buhl School District confirms Isaac Moffett is set to be the principal at Wakapa Academy
Participant in McGeachin’s Task Force is new principal in Buhl
Red Cross
Red Cross is in need of donors