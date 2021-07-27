Officials needed for high school sports

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials are needed for upcoming fall sports.

With the season fast approaching, anyone interested in officiating football, volleyball or soccer can visit the IDHSAA website to register or gain information.

Training sessions are also underway.

You may call Kenny Lively at 208-731-8919, or 208-404-6981 for more information.

