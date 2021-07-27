Advertisement

Officials needed for high school sports

With the season fast approaching, those interested in officiating football, volleyball or soccer need to apply as soon as possible.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials are needed for upcoming fall sports.

With the season fast approaching, anyone interested in officiating football, volleyball or soccer can visit the IDHSAA website to register or gain information.

Training sessions are also underway.

You may call Kenny Lively at 208-731-8919, or 208-404-6981 for more information.

