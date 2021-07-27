Participant in McGeachin’s Task Force is new principal in Buhl

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One participant in Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin’s Task Force Examine Indoctrination in Idaho Education now has a new role in the Magic Valley.

Buhl School District confirms Isaac Moffett is set to be the principal at Wakapa Academy. Moffett had previously been the principal at Marsh Valley Middle School in Arimo.

During the task force’s second meeting last month, Moffett expressed concern about school standards, particularly those established for U.S. History courses.

He added — while stating he spoke for himself and not on behalf of any school or district — he believes students are being shortchanged because he said they are taught the United States is a democracy, and not a constitutional republic.

“Our kids are not learning our first principles of the American constitutional republic. Period. End of statement. There is no dispute about it. That is what’s happening in our education system,” said Moffett during the meeting.

KMVT reached out to the Buhl School District’s Superintendent David Carson who said in a statement:

“Mr. Moffett was hired in May. After completing our interview process, he was found to be the most qualified candidate for the position. We are confident that he will demonstrate the ability to work positively with Wakapa students towards successfully completing their high school graduation requirements.”

