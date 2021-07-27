Red Cross is in need for donors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage.

Blood donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now.

The Red Cross has been distributing about 12 percent more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15

CASSIA

Burley

8/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Burley Idaho West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave.

8/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hampton Inn Burley, 560 Hampton Drive

8/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Impact Athletic, 1150 E. 16th St.

MINIDOKA

Rupert

8/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ambulance bay/shop Area, 1224 8th St.

TWIN FALLS

8/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.

8/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.

8/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit on Twitter at @RedCross.

