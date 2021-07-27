School districts outline COVID-19 protocols ahead of new academic year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As students prepare to return to school, national officials urge schools and parents to take proper precautions in order to keep students safe.

The message echoed locally by both the Twin Falls and Cassia County school districts was they will allow parents to decide what is best for their children.

“It will be up to parents to decide if they want to have their children in face coverings and whether or not they want to get them vaccinated,” said Twin Falls School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brady Dickinson.

The Twin Falls School District has updated filters and ventilation systems in its buildings. They state within their Safe Return to School Plan that staff will maximize social distancing indoors and extra attention will be paid to the cleaning of buildings with products approved to kill the COVID-19 virus.

The Cassia County School District also spoke of the need to have proper cleanliness and sanitization.

“This year, we will also continue with the four-day school week to give us the opportunity on that fifth day to do some of that cleaning and disinfecting,” said Cassia County School District Superintendent Sandra Miller.

The Cassia County School District stated the safety of staff and students is their top priority. While they admitted it can be difficult to always enforce social distancing in schools — especially high schools where students are simultaneously changing classes — they said staff will encourage social distancing when possible. The Cassia County School District added a big lesson they learned during the pandemic was the importance of keeping students safe, so they can continue learning in person.

“We found out through this pandemic that students do better when they’re in school face-to-face with the teacher,” said Cassia County School District Safety Coordinator Gail Gallegos.

Ultimately, schools say they are looking for parents, staff, and administrators to work together as a team in hopes of keeping everyone safe.

“I just think it’s critical that as we approach this school year that we’re partners in the process of keeping kids healthy,” said Dr. Dickinson.

