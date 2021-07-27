Twin Falls finishes as state legion runner-up

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Cowboys battled hard, but fell short, in the 5-1 loss to Idaho Falls in the 2021 Idaho State AA American Legion Championship on Monday.

The Bandits will now represent the Gem State at the Northwest Tournament, held August 4-8 in Gillette, Wyoming. They won the World Series in 2019.

Cowboys starter Magnum Hofstetter pitched a complete game, striking out two. He threw first pitch strikes to 20 of the batters he faced, not giving up a run until the fourth inning, when the Bandits tied up the game at 1-1. But then Twin Falls’ offense shut down and the Bandits scored four innings in the fifth to pull away.

Tai Walker posted two hits for TF.

Nate Rose pitched a complete game for Idaho Falls, striking out four.

Eliot Jones had four RBIs.

Twin Falls finishes the season with a 26-13 record.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.