Twin Falls finishes as state legion runner-up

Cowboys fall to Bandits in AA state championship
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Cowboys battled hard, but fell short, in the 5-1 loss to Idaho Falls in the 2021 Idaho State AA American Legion Championship on Monday.
The Bandits will now represent the Gem State at the Northwest Tournament, held August 4-8 in Gillette, Wyoming. They won the World Series in 2019.
Cowboys starter Magnum Hofstetter pitched a complete game, striking out two. He threw first pitch strikes to 20 of the batters he faced, not giving up a run until the fourth inning, when the Bandits tied up the game at 1-1. But then Twin Falls’ offense shut down and the Bandits scored four innings in the fifth to pull away.
Tai Walker posted two hits for TF.
Nate Rose pitched a complete game for Idaho Falls, striking out four.
Eliot Jones had four RBIs.
Twin Falls finishes the season with a 26-13 record.
