With school year soon beginning, parents share their views on COVID-19 vaccine for children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The start of the school year is quickly arriving all while the debate over coronavirus protocols within schools continues. One of the factors within those protocols being discussed is COVID-19 vaccines for age-eligible children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, everyone 12 years of age and older is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

“As a mother, I think the vaccine should be a choice,” said mother of four Jessica Simmons. “We have a military who have fought and defended our rights for years and years. I believe that because of that sacrifice for them and their families that we have the right to make these choices for ourselves.”

Simmons said her children will not be receiving the vaccine, partially because she does not believe enough studies have been done on it. She also decided against it as a result of a complication one of her children had with a different vaccine.

“I have a child who has had a vaccine injury from vaccines that have been around for decades and I’m not willing to have my children be an experiment,” said Simmons.

She added she believes it is the job of parents to stand up for the rights of their children.

“I feel like we as parents need to defend our children and protect our children with everything we’ve got,” said SImmons.

On the other side of the coin, mother of six and teacher Susie Kapeleris said she has seen the effects of coronavirus first-hand, including school attendance being impacted. She said when the COVID-19 vaccine was released, her family anxiously awaited the opportunity to participate. She added she has family in the medical field and felt the vaccine was developed in a safe manner.

“Getting the vaccine is one thing we can do to help prevent spread,” said Kapeleris.

Three of Kapeleris’ age-eligible children have received the coronavirus vaccine. One of her children chose not to get the vaccine due to a fear of needles, but she said she welcomes the opportunity to have her children weigh their options.

“It’s been an opportunity as a parent to kind of step back and allow them to look at the information and make that decision,” said Kapeleris.

She said, for the most part, her children have been excited by the availability of the vaccine.

With the school year nearing, Kapeleris is encouraged by the number of children who were vaccinated in the spring, while still recognizing future outbreaks remain possible.

“I’m hopeful,” said Kapeleris. “I’m cautiously optimistic, but there’s a heavy dose of caution in there.”

Officially, the Centers for Disease Control has said promoting vaccinations can help schools safely return to in-person learning, extracurricular activities and sports.

