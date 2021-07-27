Advertisement

With school year soon beginning, parents share their views on COVID-19 vaccine for children

By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:57 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The start of the school year is quickly arriving all while the debate over coronavirus protocols within schools continues. One of the factors within those protocols being discussed is COVID-19 vaccines for age-eligible children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, everyone 12 years of age and older is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

“As a mother, I think the vaccine should be a choice,” said mother of four Jessica Simmons. “We have a military who have fought and defended our rights for years and years. I believe that because of that sacrifice for them and their families that we have the right to make these choices for ourselves.”

Simmons said her children will not be receiving the vaccine, partially because she does not believe enough studies have been done on it. She also decided against it as a result of a complication one of her children had with a different vaccine.

“I have a child who has had a vaccine injury from vaccines that have been around for decades and I’m not willing to have my children be an experiment,” said Simmons.

She added she believes it is the job of parents to stand up for the rights of their children.

“I feel like we as parents need to defend our children and protect our children with everything we’ve got,” said SImmons.

On the other side of the coin, mother of six and teacher Susie Kapeleris said she has seen the effects of coronavirus first-hand, including school attendance being impacted. She said when the COVID-19 vaccine was released, her family anxiously awaited the opportunity to participate. She added she has family in the medical field and felt the vaccine was developed in a safe manner.

“Getting the vaccine is one thing we can do to help prevent spread,” said Kapeleris.

Three of Kapeleris’ age-eligible children have received the coronavirus vaccine. One of her children chose not to get the vaccine due to a fear of needles, but she said she welcomes the opportunity to have her children weigh their options.

“It’s been an opportunity as a parent to kind of step back and allow them to look at the information and make that decision,” said Kapeleris.

She said, for the most part, her children have been excited by the availability of the vaccine.

With the school year nearing, Kapeleris is encouraged by the number of children who were vaccinated in the spring, while still recognizing future outbreaks remain possible.

“I’m hopeful,” said Kapeleris. “I’m cautiously optimistic, but there’s a heavy dose of caution in there.”

Officially, the Centers for Disease Control has said promoting vaccinations can help schools safely return to in-person learning, extracurricular activities and sports.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Semi fire
Semi Fire on I-84
Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Body of missing swimmer recovered
One person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in...
Pilot dies in small plane crash in western Idaho

Latest News

One Idaho Housing and Finance Program attempts to help some who are at risk of eviction
Idaho Housing and Finance Association program aims to help those financially impacted by pandemic
Gooding family is helping kids go to trade school
Gooding family is helping kids go to trade school
Affordable healthcare coming to Blaine county
Affordable healthcare coming to Blaine county
Health impacts are being felt with cattle
Drought’s impacts on cattle health