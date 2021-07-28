Advertisement

Blaine County takes another step toward building a green community

The county has hired a Sustainability Program Manager.
Blaine County takes another step toward building a green community
Blaine County takes another step toward building a green community(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Blaine County and its five incorporated cities are taking another step toward becoming a green community, with the hiring of a Sustainability Program Manager.

For the county and its cities, a lot of their funds come from tourism. Tourists come to the Wood River Valley to ski, fish, camp, and just enjoy the outdoors. However, in the last nine years, the county has issued a drought emergency, partially due to light snowpacks causing reduced water levels in the valley. The county and some of the cities also issued a fireworks ban before the Fourth of July due to severe drought conditions this Summer.

“Reduced amount of water whether it’s for residents or farmers, increased water temperatures for our cold water fish hatcheries, so It’s endangering our way of life,” Greenberg said.

He said in recent years the county and the cities have taken steps toward conservation and mitigating factors that contribute to climate change. They have a recycling program and passed clean energy resolutions.

“The resolution is clean energy by 2045 and 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 by transitioning toward solar, geothermal, hydroelectric, and wind power,” Greenberg said.

Now the county has a Sustainability Program Manager who will work with the incorporated cities and be responsible for taking steps to ensure they are sustainable with their facilities and in the community.

“That person is going to be responsible for ensuring we protect our natural resources and environment in a number of ways. Whether it’s waste management, water management, or energy management,” Greenberg said.

Lynne Barker, who is from Washington, will be Blaine County’s Sustainability Program Manager, and she has 20 years of experience in green building and urban sustainability. She said her passion for the job comes from her grandfather who was a rancher in Nevada.

“I think ranchers and farmers are great examples of Stewards of the land because they rely on the land for their livelihood, as well as, their way of life,” Barker said.

She has only been on the job for three weeks, so Barker said her first priority is to get to know the community and start putting together a regional steering committee, or a stakeholder advisory committee.

“So we can start to bring together all those key organizations and individuals to the table and really start talking about a community-driven, and co-created sustainability and climate action plan,” Barker said.

In the end, she hopes they can put together a plan that creates resiliency and mitigates emissions and pollutants.

“I am a believer in science...climate change is happening. We are already seeing very extreme weather events across the United State and across the world, “said Barker, “Here we are looking at wildfire risks, drought risks, and flooding risks.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Body of missing swimmer recovered
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Semi fire
Semi Fire on I-84
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

Magic Valley Y becomes E Street Community Center; what that means for the community
Magic Valley Y becomes E Street Community Center; what that means for the community
City of Twin Falls is looking for artists for public art
City of Twin Falls is looking for artists for public art
Vets experiencing shortages
Veterinarians having trouble fitting in appointments
The Phantom of the Opera will be performed Thursday-Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre.
Ovation Performing Arts prepares to present the Phantom of the Opera