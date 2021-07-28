Blaine County takes another step toward building a green community

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Blaine County and its five incorporated cities are taking another step toward becoming a green community, with the hiring of a Sustainability Program Manager.

For the county and its cities, a lot of their funds come from tourism. Tourists come to the Wood River Valley to ski, fish, camp, and just enjoy the outdoors. However, in the last nine years, the county has issued a drought emergency, partially due to light snowpacks causing reduced water levels in the valley. The county and some of the cities also issued a fireworks ban before the Fourth of July due to severe drought conditions this Summer.

“Reduced amount of water whether it’s for residents or farmers, increased water temperatures for our cold water fish hatcheries, so It’s endangering our way of life,” Greenberg said.

He said in recent years the county and the cities have taken steps toward conservation and mitigating factors that contribute to climate change. They have a recycling program and passed clean energy resolutions.

“The resolution is clean energy by 2045 and 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 by transitioning toward solar, geothermal, hydroelectric, and wind power,” Greenberg said.

Now the county has a Sustainability Program Manager who will work with the incorporated cities and be responsible for taking steps to ensure they are sustainable with their facilities and in the community.

“That person is going to be responsible for ensuring we protect our natural resources and environment in a number of ways. Whether it’s waste management, water management, or energy management,” Greenberg said.

Lynne Barker, who is from Washington, will be Blaine County’s Sustainability Program Manager, and she has 20 years of experience in green building and urban sustainability. She said her passion for the job comes from her grandfather who was a rancher in Nevada.

“I think ranchers and farmers are great examples of Stewards of the land because they rely on the land for their livelihood, as well as, their way of life,” Barker said.

She has only been on the job for three weeks, so Barker said her first priority is to get to know the community and start putting together a regional steering committee, or a stakeholder advisory committee.

“So we can start to bring together all those key organizations and individuals to the table and really start talking about a community-driven, and co-created sustainability and climate action plan,” Barker said.

In the end, she hopes they can put together a plan that creates resiliency and mitigates emissions and pollutants.

“I am a believer in science...climate change is happening. We are already seeing very extreme weather events across the United State and across the world, “said Barker, “Here we are looking at wildfire risks, drought risks, and flooding risks.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.