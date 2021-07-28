City of Twin Falls is looking for artists for public art

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Downtown Arts Subcommittee and the Urban Renewal Agency of the City of Twin Falls is inviting mural artists to apply for an exterior mural project to be painted on a pre-selected building within the City of Twin Falls.

The call is open to any two-dimensional exterior mural artist residing in the Northwest. The artwork can be vertical, horizontal, asymmetrical, or partial wrap-around the two sides of the building. The minimum size must be greater than or equal to 300 sq. ft.

The artwork selected could be reflective of the topography, landscape, geology, and heritage of and/or celebration of the lifestyle in the Magic Valley. The goal of this public art project is to provide a legacy in Twin Falls.

This project is a continuation of bringing public art to the City of Twin Falls. Previous projects have included murals for the Downtown Commons, historic figure statuary, and utility box wraps.

“Be something that you want to go see or you want to take family and friends to see. It (public art) enhances that quality of life, " said City of Twin Falls public information officer Joshua Palmer.’'In addition, it has an ulterior motive-, for the case of the wrapped boxes, we see less graffiti.’

The deadline for entries is August 20, 2021.

