During 100 years of operation, Valley Wide Cooperative has expanded throughout the Northwest

While their headquarters are in Nampa, the business has several Magic Valley locations
Behind the Business
Behind the Business
By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since its inception in 1920, Valley Wide Cooperation has expanded to include four primary divisions of business: agronomy, energy, feed, and farm supply stores.

While their headquarters are in Nampa, the business has several Magic Valley locations including Country Stores in Shoshone, Wendell, Gooding, Buhl, and Rupert.

They additionally have two locations in Jerome, which we visited to learn more from their team about their Energy and Retail divisions.

“In the Energy division, we do everything from delivery and installation of propane systems at both residential and commercial locations. We do delivery and installation of refined fuels, storage and production,” said Regional Manager (Energy Division) Jake Astorquia. “Pretty much from start to finish, anywhere a customer needs to use those fuels, we can accommodate with deliveries or installation of systems that support those services.”

The area to which the cooperative provides products and services is expansive. Not only do they serve Idaho, but farmers, ranchers, and growers in Oregon, Utah, Washington, Nevada, and Wyoming benefit from their services, as well. They feel being cooperative is what differentiates their business from others in the region.

“Cooperative means our members kind of collaboratively allows us to provide better bargaining, so we can keep our costs of product lower and in turn pass that along to the customers,” Astorquia said.

At the Valley Country Store Jerome location on South Lincoln Avenue, they provide large truck fueling and propane tank exchange in addition to having a farm retail store and even a coffee drive-through.

At the end of the day, for Valley Wide Cooperative, it all comes down to providing for their customers’ needs.

“A lot of times you’ll see places and businesses that kind of do things to customers and to employees with that bottom line as their primary objective,” Astorquia said. “For us, it’s taking care of our customers and taking care of our employees that will allow us to ultimately meet the financial objectives that we have.”

