Hailey man drowns in eastern Idaho river

FERMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Hailey man was pronounced dead Monday, July 26. after his body was found floating in the Henry’s Fork near Last Chance.

Someone called Fremont County dispatch around noon after finding a man floating in the river about a mile south of Last Chance. Emergency crews were able to pull the body out and pronounce him dead.

The man was later identified as James Hill. Fremont County officials say he had slipped in the river and was unable to get back up.

