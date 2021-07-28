Idaho redistricting commission has 5 of 6 members

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Five of the six appointments are in for a commission that will redraw Idaho’s 35 legislative districts from which voters select the state’s 105 lawmakers for the next 10 years.

The bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment that also draws the state’s two Congressional districts will ultimately have three Democrats and three Republicans.

The commission is answerable only to the courts. Democrats announced their picks Tuesday.

Republicans previously announced their picks, but one had to withdraw because his recent work as a lobbyist disqualified him. A replacement pick is expected.

The commission is facing a tight deadline this year because of a delay in getting 2020 census population information.

