Most Idaho residents live in areas with mask recommendation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — About 89% of Idaho residents live in communities where masks should be worn again.

The Post Register reports in a story on Wednesday that 27 of Idaho’s 44 counties have substantial to high transmission of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

The CDC cited new information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people.

The city of Boise on Wednesday started requiring masks indoors at its city-owned facilities.

