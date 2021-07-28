Operation Underground Railroad host event to raise awareness on human trafficking

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Human trafficking is a harsh reality of the world we live in today, and it even happens here in Idaho.

July 30. is a day to raise awareness across the nation. KMVT spoke to 4 dedicated volunteers, hoping to protect others from being abused.

Many people don’t want to believe that it could happen in the gem state, but human trafficking or a crime that involves convincing a person to provide labor or services, or to engage in commercial sex acts is present in every state.

“It happens locally, you wouldn’t think that it’s right here in our backyard but it is, and this approach of you know just pretending like it doesn’t exist doesn’t mean that it’s not happening, so we have to speak up, we have to get loud we have to be the movement that helps stop this,” said volunteer Kyrie Riley.

This is why for the second year Operation Underground Railroad is hosting an event on the Rupert square on world day against trafficking in-person to educate people about the harsh realities of human trafficking.

“It’s not just sex trafficking, it’s enslavement for labor and other different means and ways that people keep someone trapped and traffic them and use them as a monetary supply for goods or services or again the sex industry which is something that is pretty horrific,” says Riley.

At the event, there will be two guest speakers who will talk about the signs of human trafficking and what officials in Idaho do to try to prevent it from happening.

Volunteer Syrah Burton says this is a cause very close to her heart.

“I’m also an advocate for domestic violence, and I work with the local shelter here in our community and we have seen a rise in numbers of actual victims that are sex trafficked through our area that are both male and female within the past year,” says Burton.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Rupert square and all are invited.

“If we all make together to make the children into tomorrow’s leaders that this world needs, then we can make change by working with the youth by empowering the youth and if we don’t have any youth because they are being kidnapped or they are being stolen from us, then we aren’t going to be able to make that difference,” said volunteer Terry Lamb.

