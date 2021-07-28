Advertisement

Ovation Performing Arts prepares to present the Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera will be performed Thursday-Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ovation Performing Arts is preparing to perform the Phantom of the Opera at the Orpheum Theatre beginning on Thursday, July 29.

The cast ranges in age from 12 to 20 years old and is full of people who are interested and passionate about theater.

They rehearse for 3 weeks prior to the show for 6 hours a day.

The Director of the show says the hope is to give these actors a glimpse into what it would be like to be a professional actor.

The show opens Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre.

The lead actor of the show tells KMVT why people should come see the show.

“This is probably going to be the people’s only opportunity to see it, for who knows how long, so there is really no reason not to see it and like I said it’s going to be something people talk about for a very long time,” said Samson Akwenuke, who plays the Phantom of the Opera.

The show is at 7 p.m. Thursday - Saturday.

For more information, visit their website.

