Smoke may put some at greater risk of COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With smoke from wildfires in the region, there are concerns over the air quality potentially making people more susceptible to the coronavirus.

According to the South Central Health District, anything that weakens one’s immune system makes one susceptible to disease. Those who frequently get bronchitis, have asthma or have allergies that are exacerbated by polluted air are potentially at greater risk of contracting a disease, including but not limited to COVID-19.

The South Central Health District said some masks can help protect people against the effects of smoke, but those masks do not include ones made of cloth.

‘What we see with smoke is a very fine particle, so fine that it goes right through your masks,” said the South Central Health District’s Brianna Bodily.

Bodily said PM2.5 masks — commonly available at hardware and grocery stores — help filter out pollution in the air and protect individuals from the physical damage that polluted air can cause.

