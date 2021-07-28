St. Luke’s expresses the importance of keeping your heart healthy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U-S.

Putting you first we spoke with St. Luke’s to see what people can do to prevent heart disease.

Lifestyle can greatly impact our health. Diet, sleep, stress, relationships, smoking, and drinking all affect our health.

Reducing salt intake, exercising, limiting alcohol, getting a good night’s sleep and monitoring stress can all help with heart health. One of the things people can do to prevent and combat heart disease is getting plenty of potassium.

“So, the relationship with potassium and our heart and therefore our blood pressure is that potassium counters the effects of sodium in our diet,” said Melissa Sleight with St. Luke’s nutrition services. “So, the more potassium you eat the more sodium you lose through your urine. And that helps to ease the tension in our blood vessel walls and helps improve our blood pressure in the long run.”

She said some foods high in potassium are bananas, oranges, spinach, and even potatoes.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.