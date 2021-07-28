Veterinarians having trouble fitting in appointments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pet owners nationally have been experiencing trouble getting appointments at the vet. The Magic Valley is not immune to this.

“It’s somewhat slow if you’re a new customer,” says Claudia Harrison, a local pet owner.

Local vets say there is a multitude of factors leading to the backups in appointments. “There are variables that made the demand even higher,” said Dr. Zsigmond Szanto, director of Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic. “New people moving to the area, shortage of veterinarians, shortage of staff, and obviously the pandemic was a great disruptor.”

Szanto says it’s taken a toll on many on his office. “It’s not an easy task, and it’s led to many sleepless nights. We’ve still tried to stand up to the challenge.”

While pet owners are having trouble scheduling their checkups, Debbie Blackwood of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter says they’re had trouble getting their animals spayed and neutered. This has left a backlog of animals in the shelter that aren’t adoptable. According to Blackwood, keeping them in the shelter is not a good thing.

“Animals kept in these closed quarters is the worst possible thing because they’re more likely to contract contagious diseases.”

With all of the shortages, Dr. Szanto is optimistic things will change in the future. “Hopefully somewhere along the line we’ll have more vets graduating and less retiring.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.