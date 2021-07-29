Dave Pinther sworn in as new Minidoka County Sheriff

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new sheriff was sworn in Thursday in Minidoka County.

Dave Pinther is the new Minidoka County Sheriff.

Sheriff Pinther has been working at the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Department for the past 15 years and the undersheriff for the past 8.

Sheriff Pinther is taking over for Eric Snarr as he announced his retirement earlier this year.

Pinther says he is looking forward to continuing the great work the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office has done and hopes to continue to offer an open-door policy for the residents.

“We’ll have an open-door policy, they can come in talk to me whenever they want, and we are going to push forward as a community, cause like I said in there, this isn’t my sheriff’s office, it’s our sheriff’s office, the people that work there and the citizens, it’s ours,” said Sheriff Dave Pinther.

He was sworn in Thursday but his position will officially begin Sunday, August 1.

