Gebauer, Harold Harlow

HEYBURN—On Monday, July 26, 2021, Harold Harlow Gebauer, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away at the age of 91.

Harold was born on September 16,1929, on the family farm southwest of Akron, Colorado, to William and Emma Stienow Gebauer; the seventh of nine children. He received an 8th grade education at Rago School. His help on the family farm was invaluable while four of his brothers were serving in the military during World War II.

In 1946, Harold met Frieda Ruhaak, his forever sweetheart and soul mate, and they were married on November 26, 1947. They celebrated 73 years of marriage last November.

Harold and Frieda farmed south of Akron, Colorado, until Harold was drafted in 1954. He served in the United States Army for two years, stationed one of those years in Germany. He received an honorable discharge in 1956 with the rank of SP4.

Shortly after returning home, a friend told him about homesteading in Idaho. He decided to enter his name in the drawing and, in 1956, he drew a homestead. He picked a unit west of Paul, Idaho. This required many grueling hours of clearing the land and building a home. He and Frieda first built a basement home and later completed the home. He was very proud of his farm and home. Farming and agriculture were Harold’s passion and he always strove to do the best job possible. To further enhance his farming skills, Harold completed the GI mechanics school.

Harold was honored as Farmer of the Year. In addition to his passion for farming, Harold loved to plant trees – specifically evergreens and fruit trees. His favorite tree was the Colorado Blue Spruce. He also enjoyed hunting and especially fishing.

Much to their joy, two sons made their family complete; Harlan in 1960 and Galen in 1964. The boys grew up on the farm loving the land just as their father did. Family was everything to Harold. He was especially proud of his sons and enjoyed teaching them farming, ranching and mechanic skills as well as instilling a great work ethic and a faith in God. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren filled his heart with a love and happiness only a grandparent understands. He was always an active participant in their lives – ready to cheer them on in all of their activities by attending ball games, track meets, rodeos, 4-H events, the county fair and many others.

Harold was a man of strong faith and was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Burley where he served as an elder and on numerous committees as well as sometimes providing entertainment with his wit and humor.

Harold was a kind and loving man always willing to help others whether it be a neighbor, friend or family member; it might include anything from helping someone who was sick, help with a tractor, a sick animal, lending money, helping a child clean their room or even washing dishes. His sense of humor, wit and ability to tell stories often made him the life of the party – especially at family gatherings. He created good times with lots of laughter. He will be greatly missed!

Harold was preceded in death by his parents,William and Emma Gebauer; sisters, Helena Harper and Thelma Dean; brothers, Chester Gebauer, Wilferd Gebauer, Robert Gebauer, Alfred Gebauer, and Charles Gebauer; brothers-in-law, Warren Harper and Oliver Dean; and sisters-in-law, Goldie Gebauer and Rose Gebauer.

He is survived by his wife, Frieda; sons, Harlan (Sharon) and Galen (Pat); grandchildren, Payden Gebauer (Darby), Tyler Gebauer (Kelli), Jaycee Gebauer, Kasey Kowitz (Amber), and Jessica Tuttle (Ted); great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Helayna Gebauer, Kazlin and Luke Kowitz, and Ida and Luella Tuttle; brother, Max (Joyce); sisters-in-law, Margie Gebauer and Betty Gebauer; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, August 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 2, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski, officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Donations in honor of Harold may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave, Burley, Idaho 83318; the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group; or to a charity of choice.