Idaho governor signs onto major abortion-rights challenge

By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed onto an amicus brief in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the court’s landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

On Thursday, he joined Republican governors from 11 other states in supporting a Mississippi law that would ban abortion at 15 weeks.

The law would allow exceptions in cases of a medical emergency or severe fetal abnormality. Justices are likely to hear the case this fall and could rule on it in the spring.

The Mississippi case is the first big abortion-rights test in a Supreme Court reshaped with three conservative justices nominated by then-President Donald Trump.

