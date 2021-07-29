Advertisement

Illinois woman faces charges in Yellowstone bear encounter

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An Illinois woman faces criminal charges after she was captured on video being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while she was taking photos in Yellowstone National Park.

The woman was among a small group of tourists who spotted the female grizzly and her two cubs on May 15 in the Roaring Mountain area of the park.

Witnesses told investigators that when they saw the bears coming closer, they returned to their vehicles and warned the woman to get back but she did not until after the sow bear charged her.

Park regulations require visitors stay at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves.

