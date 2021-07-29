Lincoln County Youth Center receives AARP grant

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lincoln County Youth Center, which will open next month, is the recipient of another grant.

AARP, as part of their Successful Nationwide Program, is giving the center $5,000 in order to help build a walking track inside the building.

The center said when they opened for a test run earlier this year, children used a hallway around a room to run around and let off steam. As a result of this, officials have looked into installing a track. However, according to Lincoln County Youth Commission Chairman Karma Fitzgerald, it would cost at least $20,000.

Having some farmer ingenuity and now $5,000 from this grant, the officials figured they could make things work.

“We said, ‘you know what, we could probably do this with horse trailer mats and just paint it to look like a track,’ so that’s what we’re going to do,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re going to use horse trailer mats, we’re going to paint it to look like a track and then everybody in the community will be able to use it as a walking surface.”

Fitzgerald hopes to have the track installed by October before the weather gets cold.

The youth center will also have representatives at the Lincoln County Fair (going on right now) and wants anyone interested in learning more to stop by.

