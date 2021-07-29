Low vaccine rates assisting in virus spread and mutation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Delta variant of COVID-19 has made its way to Southern Idaho and is leading health experts to be concerned about how rapidly it can spread, especially among those who are unvaccinated.

“A person that’s fully vaccinated and their able to generate a strong immune response to the virus, what that does is it doesn’t allow the virus numbers to increase to a huge proportion inside your body and it also really limits the ability of that virus to get out of your body,” said Dr. Christopher Ball a Pathologist at Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.

Beyond the risks of the spread, the more people who become hosts for the virus, the more opportunity it has to mutate again, possibly becoming more of a concern.

“So, as you decrease the number of potential hosts, it creates additional environmental challenges that the virus has to figure its way around if it’s going to continue to perpetuate,” Ball said.

Ball also says that a vaccinated host will fight off the virus faster, which means fewer mutations and less time for the viral strain to evolve.

“What the vaccine does is it trains your body how to fend off that virus and destroy it so that, one, it can’t build up enough viral particles to get you sick or two, the viral particles that do get in there can’t get out and infect other people,” Ball said.

The delta variant is leading to a countrywide reconsideration of masks and social distancing, which had been becoming a thing of the past.

Here in Southern Idaho, cases are on the rise, but local health experts aren’t ready to institute any mandates just yet.

“We don’t believe we are quite there yet,” said Brianna Bodily of South Central Public Health District. “So definitely mask up if that makes you feel more comfortable, if you’re willing to do so that’s excellent, that’s an added precaution, we applaud you for your effort to protect your community.”

