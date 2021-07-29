Magic Valley Beer Fest to raise money for two local charities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 10th Annual Magic Valley Beer Festival is coming up and tickets are still available.

The event takes place on August 7. at Twin Falls City Park.

Local breweries from all over the pacific northwest will be there with beer for people to try.

All of the money from the event goes to the Rotary Club to help them with the work they do for the Valley House and Your Special Smiles.

They will also have seltzers and drinks for people who don’t like beer, as well as food trucks and local bands.

“The thing a lot of people don’t realize is our beer festival all the money raised goes to charity, we have two charities that we are going to be working with, and that is Your Special Smiles and Valley House so your dollars go local which is amazing,” said Jennifer Moss with the Twin Falls Rotary Club.

They also offer designated driver tickets for a lower rate.

To purchase a ticket visit their website.

