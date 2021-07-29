Advertisement

Planned Parenthood condemns Idaho leaders’ support to overturn Roe v. Wade

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Planned Parenthood sent out a statement Thursday condemning Idaho leaders for their support in overturning Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Brad Little signed on to an amicus brief the same day, joining other Republican governors, directly calling for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade. Senators Jim Risch, Mike Crapo and Rep. Russ Fulcher also signed on to an amicus brief calling for the same thing.

Planned Parenthood remains steady in their support as a provider of abortion and strongly stand against efforts to overturn the decision of Roe v. Wade.

You can read the full statement below from Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho State Director for Planned Parenthood:

“In yet another demonstration of where their priorities lie, Idaho’s top officials have chosen to waste tax-payer resources by focusing on attempts to strip away the rights of pregnant people, rather than on the pressing concerns that face the nation and our state. While the Coronavirus pandemic continues to rage and states like Idaho with low vaccination rates experience new peak-infection levels, it is unacceptable that dogmatic lawmakers would rather make political statements than work toward relevant goals.

“Idaho politicians claim to support individual freedoms, while ruthlessly attacking the right of a pregnant person to access the full spectrum of safe and legal reproductive health care. Despite these attacks, we want our patients and the public to know that our doors stay open. Abortion is still legal, and safe, everywhere in the United States and we will continue to fight to keep it that way and to expand access.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Body of missing swimmer recovered
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Semi fire
Semi Fire on I-84
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

A new sheriff was sworn in Thursday in Minidoka County.
Dave Pinther sworn in as new Minidoka County Sheriff
Coalition seeks relisting of gray wolves in US West
Premiere Mortgage Resources held a backpack drive.
Premiere Mortgage Resources holds backpack drive for local schools
Magic Valley Beer Festival is taking place once again.
Magic Valley Beer Fest to raise money for two local charities