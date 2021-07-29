Planned Parenthood condemns Idaho leaders’ support to overturn Roe v. Wade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Planned Parenthood sent out a statement Thursday condemning Idaho leaders for their support in overturning Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Brad Little signed on to an amicus brief the same day, joining other Republican governors, directly calling for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade. Senators Jim Risch, Mike Crapo and Rep. Russ Fulcher also signed on to an amicus brief calling for the same thing.

Planned Parenthood remains steady in their support as a provider of abortion and strongly stand against efforts to overturn the decision of Roe v. Wade.

You can read the full statement below from Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho State Director for Planned Parenthood:

“In yet another demonstration of where their priorities lie, Idaho’s top officials have chosen to waste tax-payer resources by focusing on attempts to strip away the rights of pregnant people, rather than on the pressing concerns that face the nation and our state. While the Coronavirus pandemic continues to rage and states like Idaho with low vaccination rates experience new peak-infection levels, it is unacceptable that dogmatic lawmakers would rather make political statements than work toward relevant goals.

“Idaho politicians claim to support individual freedoms, while ruthlessly attacking the right of a pregnant person to access the full spectrum of safe and legal reproductive health care. Despite these attacks, we want our patients and the public to know that our doors stay open. Abortion is still legal, and safe, everywhere in the United States and we will continue to fight to keep it that way and to expand access.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.