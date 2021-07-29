Advertisement

Premiere Mortgage Resources holds backpack drive for local schools

They wanted to come together with different realtors and builders in the area to help make children feed confident and ready for the first day of school.
Premiere Mortgage Resources held a backpack drive.
Premiere Mortgage Resources held a backpack drive.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Premiere Mortgage Resources held a backpack drive today for local children.

This was the second year they held a backpack drive.

They came up with the idea last year after seeing how many people were laid off from the COVID-19 pandemic.

They wanted to come together with different realtors and builders in the area to help make children feel confident and ready for the first day of school.

“It’s pretty awesome to live in this community, our community is always willing to give back and sometimes it just takes a few people to orchestrate it, and that’s what we are doing, giving people to help those less fortunate in our community,” said Cliff Jaro, the manager for Premiere Mortgage Resources.

Premiere Mortgage Resources got with different local schools to find out which students could use help with school supplies. These backpacks will be donated to them.

There is still time to donate, for more information call (208) 308-9557.

