Seahawks training camp underway

RENTON, Wa. (KIRO) — 2,000 strong couldn’t wait to see the reigning NFC West champion, Seattle Seahawks Wednesday.

Blitz was nearly ran over at training camp. He better be careful, there are 11 more open practices to the public, but the fans have to contain themselves, as KIRO is reporting, there are no autographs, handshakes or selfies.

Jamal Adams appeared at camp, but didn’t participate, as he’s awaiting a contract extension. Rookie wide receiver Dwayne Eskridge sat out with a toe injury.

But former free agents Chris Carson and Carlos Dunlap re-signed this offseason and are ready to get work.

“I don’t really care, I just want to play. Like I said, I don’t really care, I just want to get some type of money in my pocket, take care of my fam,” Carson explained. “But I don’t really care if it’s one year, two years, three years, it is what it is.”

“The way that this organization took me in, enabled me to do what I do best,” Dunlap said. “That feeling is second to none, I didn’t want to risk going somewhere else to see if that feeling would come or not.”

A big change this year is the new offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, who spent the past four seasons with the Rams. The team is getting used to his offense.

“The running game is really what closes the circle on your team’s toughness,” said head coach Pete Carroll. “If you can’t run the ball, you’re not going to be a tough football team.”

You might have heard there are stiff penalities for teams who do not follow the NFL COVID-19 guidelines. The Seahawks are taking a proactive approach, of the 91 on the team, 90 are vaccinated.

