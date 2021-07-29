Advertisement

Serve Idaho gets over $1.4 million from federal AmeriCorps agency

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:34 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A large grant is now in the hands of Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

The federal AmeriCorps agency gifted the organization with just over $1.4 million to help serve the 209 AmeriCorps members in the Gem State.

The money goes towards funding members doing health screenings and education in rural, underserved areas. It also goes to those helping environmental conservation and education, 4-H clubs, and more.

Officials say the organizations using this grant for their AmeriCorp members must match the donation.

“It could be cash that’s donated to an organization or it can be in-kind donations, so if you have a building and the organization is using it to house AmeriCorp members,” said Idaho Serves Program Director Renee Bade.

Bade says housing AmeriCorp members is a huge focus. There are AmeriCorp members working for multiple organizations in 40 of the 44 counties in Idaho.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Body of missing swimmer recovered
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Semi fire
Semi Fire on I-84
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

Lincoln County Youth Center receives AARP grant
Lincoln County Youth Center receives AARP grant
Three-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead
delta variant
Low vaccine rates assisting in virus spread and mutation
Officials say the organizations using this grant for their AmeriCorp members must match the...
Serve Idaho gets over $1.4 million from federal AmeriCorps agency