Serve Idaho gets over $1.4 million from federal AmeriCorps agency

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A large grant is now in the hands of Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

The federal AmeriCorps agency gifted the organization with just over $1.4 million to help serve the 209 AmeriCorps members in the Gem State.

The money goes towards funding members doing health screenings and education in rural, underserved areas. It also goes to those helping environmental conservation and education, 4-H clubs, and more.

Officials say the organizations using this grant for their AmeriCorp members must match the donation.

“It could be cash that’s donated to an organization or it can be in-kind donations, so if you have a building and the organization is using it to house AmeriCorp members,” said Idaho Serves Program Director Renee Bade.

Bade says housing AmeriCorp members is a huge focus. There are AmeriCorp members working for multiple organizations in 40 of the 44 counties in Idaho.

