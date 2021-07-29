Sorensen, Helen B.

ALBION—Helen B. Sorensen, our loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Murray, Utah, at the age of 89

She was born November 12, 1931, in Elba, Idaho, to Jennings Bryan Barker and Viola Granger; she was the oldest of three children. She lived in Elba until the age of 12, when her family moved to Albion, Idaho, where her parents purchased the JC Café. She married her longtime sweetheart, Sern C. Sorensen, on August 20, 1950, at her parents’ home in Albion. They purchased the Sorensen family farm in Albion, where they raised their two children, Ron and ViAnn. They resided in Albion, later moving to Pocatello, and then they returned home to Albion.

Helen worked for many years as a waitress and then as the manager of the Stinker Gas Station in Pocatello, where she loved meeting new people. She enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, playing cards, and watching the Utah Jazz.

Her greatest joy was being a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and neighbor. She was like a second mother to many. She enjoyed sharing stories and visiting with old and new friends. She will be deeply missed.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Helen is survived by her daughter, ViAnn (Danny) Hayes; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Sorensen; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son; and her siblings, Floyd Barker and Leah Graves.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Abbington of Murray and Kori and Tristan of Tender Care Hospice for the love, kindness, and care she was given while under their care.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Albion Ward, located at 889 S. Main St., with Bishop David Nebeker officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.