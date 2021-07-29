Three-vehicle crash in Jerome leaves one dead

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police are investigated a three-vehicle, fatality crash that took place Wednesday, July 28.

ISP says the crash was located at S. Lincoln Ave. South of Nez Perce Ave. in Jerome.

Esmerelda Barrera-Hernandez, age 44 of Jerome was traveling northbound on S. Lincoln Ave, when she crossed over and struck Saulo Cruz, age 26 of Veracruz, Mexico. Jesus Baca, age 53 of San Antonio, Tx then also struck Cruz’s vehicle.

Barrera-Hernandez was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Saulo Cruz was transported by air ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Cruz’s front passenger, Mirna Cruz-Rosas, age 42 of Jerome, ID succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

A juvenile passenger in Cruz’s vehicle was transported by ground ambulance to St. Lukes Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Barerra-Hernandez and the occupants of Cruz’s vehicle were not wearing seatbelts. Baca was wearing his seatbelt and was not transported.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Jerome Police Department, Jerome Sheriff’s office, and Jerome Fire Department.

