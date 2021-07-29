Advertisement

Twin Falls School District to offer counseling sessions for students

The program offers five counseling sessions, per incident, for each student and their family.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)- The Twin Falls School District is excited to announce a new partnership to address student mental health and support families in the community.

Starting in September, the TFSD will be offering the Student and Family Assistance Program through BPA Health for every student. This offering includes five counseling sessions, per incident, for each student and their family. These sessions are free to the student and family members and are solution-focused, allowing students to reduce problems that interfere with their academic success. The BPA Health program offers in-person counseling as well as virtual appointments so that families can access the help they need in a timely manner.

“BPA health is actually an organization we work with to provide a similar resource to our staff members, and they just started offering this type of service to students and families, so it just made sense to us to partner with them,” said TWSD Public Relations Director Eva Craner.

She said the program isn’t necessarily a response to COVID and its stress, but it is more about offering students the best mental health services possible. The district does have clinical counselors, but there aren’t enough of them to meet the district’s needs, due to the number of students in the district.

Additionally, the SFAP features a crisis hotline 24 hours a day and 7 days a week for families and individuals who need immediate assistance. And, the BPA Health program offers additional support services including a variety of topics from legal advice to financial planning.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Body of missing swimmer recovered
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Semi fire
Semi Fire on I-84
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

The program offers five counseling sessions, per incident, for each student and their family.
Twin Falls School District to offer counseling sessions for students
July 30. is a day to raise awareness across the nation. KMVT spoke to 4 dedicated volunteers,...
Operation Underground Railroad host event to raise awareness on human trafficking
Hailey man drowns in eastern Idaho river
City is inviting mural artists to apply for an exterior mural project to be painted on a...
City of Twin Falls is looking for artists for public art