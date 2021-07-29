Twin Falls School District to offer counseling sessions for students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)- The Twin Falls School District is excited to announce a new partnership to address student mental health and support families in the community.

Starting in September, the TFSD will be offering the Student and Family Assistance Program through BPA Health for every student. This offering includes five counseling sessions, per incident, for each student and their family. These sessions are free to the student and family members and are solution-focused, allowing students to reduce problems that interfere with their academic success. The BPA Health program offers in-person counseling as well as virtual appointments so that families can access the help they need in a timely manner.

“BPA health is actually an organization we work with to provide a similar resource to our staff members, and they just started offering this type of service to students and families, so it just made sense to us to partner with them,” said TWSD Public Relations Director Eva Craner.

She said the program isn’t necessarily a response to COVID and its stress, but it is more about offering students the best mental health services possible. The district does have clinical counselors, but there aren’t enough of them to meet the district’s needs, due to the number of students in the district.

Additionally, the SFAP features a crisis hotline 24 hours a day and 7 days a week for families and individuals who need immediate assistance. And, the BPA Health program offers additional support services including a variety of topics from legal advice to financial planning.

