Weber State expected to win Big Sky Conference, Idaho slated to take eighth

Idaho Vandals battled until the end, falling to Eastern Washington, 38-31 on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Idaho Vandals battled until the end, falling to Eastern Washington, 38-31 on Saturday, April 10, 2021.(Idaho Vandal Athletics)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:28 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Big Sky media days have come and gone, with Weber State receiving a majority of the first place votes, after winning the conference and advancing to the FCS Playoffs.

The coaches and media polls both have Idaho finishing eighth this season. It’s only been three months since the spring season came to a close, the Vandals only played six games and went 2-4.

Now the Big Sky media days are in the books and one positive moving forward is that middle linebacker Tre Walker has been selected as the preseason defensive MVP. Walker led the big sky with 13.5 tackles per game in the spring, garnering five All-America honors.

“It means the world, it’s a great accomplishment to finally have your hard work be paid off and makes you excited to keep working hard and keep on reaching accomplishments,” Walker exclaimed.

1′We see ourselves as we were that far away as winning every game, our guys believe it, we are a tight family and we look forward to having a great year,” explained head coach Paul Petrino.

Now the team is gearing up for a full fall schedule, with Simon Frasier on tap, September 4.

Coaches Poll

  • Weber State
  • Montana
  • Eastern Washington
  • Montana State
  • Sacramento State
  • UC Davis
  • Northern Arizona
  • Idaho
  • Idaho State
  • Portland State
  • Southern Utah
  • Cal Poly
  • Northern Colorado

Media Poll

  • Weber State
  • Montana
  • Eastern Washington
  • Montana State
  • Sacramento State
  • UC Davis
  • Northern Arizona
  • Idaho
  • Idaho State
  • Portland State
  • Southern Utah
  • Northern Colorado
  • Cal Poly

