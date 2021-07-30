Advertisement

Boise police remove ‘Proud Boys’ flags from Idaho interstate

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a protester carries a Proud Boys banner, a right-wing...
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a protester carries a Proud Boys banner, a right-wing group, while other members start to unfurl a large U.S. flag in front of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore.(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department says officers removed flags emblazoned with the emblem of the neo-fascist Proud Boys organization after someone hung them from several overpasses on a busy Idaho interstate.

Police spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman that officers removed the flags on Saturday morning.

It wasn’t immediately clear who hung up the flags on Interstate 84 overpasses in Boise, but Williams said anyone with information should contact the police department.

The Proud Boys are considered a hate group by organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Proud Boys members describe themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

