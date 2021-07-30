CDC, White House, and Idaho health experts are all in lock-step, politics aside, the Coronavirus pandemic is a major concern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The White House COVID Task Force said in a press conference that constant reevaluation of the vaccine and all safety measures are made in hopes of keeping residents safe.

Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Advisor to the White House COVID Task Force, hopes these announcements can happen outside of the political fray.

“We need to, you know, break out of some of the deep entrenchment people have often about what they will and won’t do with this pandemic and understand that this is about our collective survival,” Dr. Webb said during a press conference. “This is about the safety and well-being of our communities, and this is about making sure that we are doing everything we can to bring this pandemic to an end.”

Emeritus Professor of History, Dr. Russell Tremayne, sees this deep entrenchment Dr. Webb talks about as an issue that isn’t going anywhere.

“The political division in our country,” said Dr. Tremayne, “I’m not sure that it’s going to be solved in my lifetime.”

Dr. Tremayne said he believes science and politics have become so blended that any advice coming from the White House will be rejected by some portion of the public, regardless of who is in office.

“We have a third of the people in our country now that absolutely are against any kind of government mandate,” Dr. Tremayne said, “seeing it as a political thing rather than as a scientific health issue.”

Regardless of political alignment, Idaho health officials have a unified message about the condition of the Gem state.

“Let me make a strong point,” said Dr. David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health, “Which is the three of us, I don’t know how else to say it, we’re very, very concerned.”

According to CDC tracking, Southern Idaho is considered an area of extreme COVID risk meaning all people, vaccinated or not, should be wearing masks inside once again.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.