Advertisement

CSI coach weighs in on cheerleading becoming an Olympic sport

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One sport we don’t currently see at the Tokyo Olympics is cheerleading, but that could change at the Paris games, set for 2024.

The International Olympic Committee awarded full recognition to the sport last week. The particulars haven’t been decided as of yet, but the International Cheer Union and cheerleading are now fully eligible to petition to be included in the Olympic games.

This is good news for CSI and Hansen High School cheer coach, Reylene Abbott, who has been involved in the sport for more than 20 years.

While most cheerleaders are recognized for their abilites on the sideline, it’s time for them to earn the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage.

“I always tell my girls be ready for the unexpected, we’ve been waiting for cheerleading to become an Olympic sport for long, you watch gymnastics just absolutely kill it for so many years and you want a piece of that too,” Abbott said. " So I definitely have girls here at CSI and on my Hansen team that I’m ready to prep and get ready for this new and exciting opportunity. "

Team USA Cheer won 12 world championships at ICU’s 2019 international competitions. The 2021 world championship will be virtual on October 9 and 10.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Body of missing swimmer recovered
Semi fire
Semi Fire on I-84
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

While most cheerleaders are recognized for their abilites on the sideline, it’s time for them...
Cheerleading becoming a potential Olympic sport
Idaho Vandals battled until the end, falling to Eastern Washington, 38-31 on Saturday, April...
Weber State expected to win Big Sky Conference, Idaho slated to take eighth
Seahawks training camp underway
With the season fast approaching, those interested in officiating football, volleyball or...
Officials needed for high school sports