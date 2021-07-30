CSI coach weighs in on cheerleading becoming an Olympic sport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One sport we don’t currently see at the Tokyo Olympics is cheerleading, but that could change at the Paris games, set for 2024.

The International Olympic Committee awarded full recognition to the sport last week. The particulars haven’t been decided as of yet, but the International Cheer Union and cheerleading are now fully eligible to petition to be included in the Olympic games.

This is good news for CSI and Hansen High School cheer coach, Reylene Abbott, who has been involved in the sport for more than 20 years.

While most cheerleaders are recognized for their abilites on the sideline, it’s time for them to earn the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage.

“I always tell my girls be ready for the unexpected, we’ve been waiting for cheerleading to become an Olympic sport for long, you watch gymnastics just absolutely kill it for so many years and you want a piece of that too,” Abbott said. " So I definitely have girls here at CSI and on my Hansen team that I’m ready to prep and get ready for this new and exciting opportunity. "

Team USA Cheer won 12 world championships at ICU’s 2019 international competitions. The 2021 world championship will be virtual on October 9 and 10.

