Advertisement

Eastern Idaho police warn of dangerous, fake pain killers

Large amount of counterfeit, Fentanyl pills found on Pocatello trail. (Courtesy of Pocatello...
Large amount of counterfeit, Fentanyl pills found on Pocatello trail. (Courtesy of Pocatello Police Department)(NONE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police in eastern Idaho are warning residents that counterfeit pain pills laced with a dangerous synthetic opioid have been found in the region.

The Pocatello Police Department said a bag of about 3,000 pills that contained fentanyl — but that were disguised to look like less-potent oxycodone — were found at a local trailhead on Thursday.

Investigators fear the pills could cause lethal overdoses. Pocatello Police Captain Bill Collins says the pills are extremely dangerous, and it’s impossible to tell that they are fakes just by looking at them.

Collins said the Pacific Northwest region has been inundated with similar pills in recent months.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Body of missing swimmer recovered
Semi fire
Semi Fire on I-84
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

New youth center to open in Lincoln county
Youth center to open in Lincoln County
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a protester carries a Proud Boys banner, a right-wing...
Boise police remove ‘Proud Boys’ flags from Idaho interstate
This is the first year sage-grouse hunting tags will be sold in Idaho
Sage-grouse hunting tags to go on sale August 1
Staffing issues are not related to COVID-19 or vaccine mandate
St. Luke’s Jerome Medical Center temporarily pausing obstetric and operating room services