Eastern Idaho police warn of dangerous, fake pain killers

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police in eastern Idaho are warning residents that counterfeit pain pills laced with a dangerous synthetic opioid have been found in the region.

The Pocatello Police Department said a bag of about 3,000 pills that contained fentanyl — but that were disguised to look like less-potent oxycodone — were found at a local trailhead on Thursday.

Investigators fear the pills could cause lethal overdoses. Pocatello Police Captain Bill Collins says the pills are extremely dangerous, and it’s impossible to tell that they are fakes just by looking at them.

Collins said the Pacific Northwest region has been inundated with similar pills in recent months.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.