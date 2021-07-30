Advertisement

Legislators plan press conference aimed at vaccine mandates

Gathering is scheduled for noon on Monday on the front steps of the Idaho State House.
Idaho State House file photo (KBOI)
Idaho State House file photo (KBOI)(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:49 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A group of Idaho state legislators plan to hold a press conference on the front steps of the Idaho State House at noon Monday, and the focus of the gathering is about protecting people from vaccine mandates.

Rep. Ron Nate (R) of Rexburg and other legislators want the state legislature to reconvene, and pass legislation that protects an individual’s constitutional rights. He told KMVT that he would like to see legislation passed that fully prohibits vaccine mandates, or at the least allows for more exemptions.

Nate said he has received dozens of concerning messages from citizens, workers, and health professionals who are worried their employer will require them to be vaccinated.

In recent weeks some legislators have stated they are reluctant to interfere in the matters between employers and employees, and protect Idaho’s at-will employment law. Nate said it is also important to protect people’s right to work.

“The right to work if you read it says you cannot be forced to join a union in order to work somewhere,” said Nate. “and if you look at a vaccine mandate that is kind of like being asked or forced to join a class of citizens in order to work somewhere, and this is an invasive choice of choosing that class of citizens because it is something you can’t ever take back.”

He said technically the House is in recess and the speaker can call them back into session at any time. At that time the Senate has three days to reconvene.

Protect People from Vaccine Mandates
Protect People from Vaccine Mandates(SK)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Image courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Body of missing swimmer recovered
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Semi fire
Semi Fire on I-84
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

Federal and local officials taking a harder line in the fight against Covid-19. (Source: CNN...
CDC, White House, and Idaho health experts are all in lock-step, politics aside, the Coronavirus pandemic is a major concern
This is the first year sage-grouse hunting tags will be sold in Idaho
Sage-grouse hunting tags to go on sale August 1
A new sheriff was sworn in Thursday in Minidoka County.
Dave Pinther sworn in as new Minidoka County Sheriff
Coalition seeks relisting of gray wolves in US West