Legislators plan press conference aimed at vaccine mandates

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A group of Idaho state legislators plan to hold a press conference on the front steps of the Idaho State House at noon Monday, and the focus of the gathering is about protecting people from vaccine mandates.

Rep. Ron Nate (R) of Rexburg and other legislators want the state legislature to reconvene, and pass legislation that protects an individual’s constitutional rights. He told KMVT that he would like to see legislation passed that fully prohibits vaccine mandates, or at the least allows for more exemptions.

Nate said he has received dozens of concerning messages from citizens, workers, and health professionals who are worried their employer will require them to be vaccinated.

In recent weeks some legislators have stated they are reluctant to interfere in the matters between employers and employees, and protect Idaho’s at-will employment law. Nate said it is also important to protect people’s right to work.

“The right to work if you read it says you cannot be forced to join a union in order to work somewhere,” said Nate. “and if you look at a vaccine mandate that is kind of like being asked or forced to join a class of citizens in order to work somewhere, and this is an invasive choice of choosing that class of citizens because it is something you can’t ever take back.”

He said technically the House is in recess and the speaker can call them back into session at any time. At that time the Senate has three days to reconvene.

Protect People from Vaccine Mandates (SK)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.