Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.(Tulsa Police Department / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:26 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police arrested a mother in Oklahoma for child neglect after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to the child of a man twice her age.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, an investigation revealed the child’s mother and family members were aware of the relationship between 24-year-old Juan Miranda-Jara and the girl.

Miranda-Jara admitted to police he had been in a relationship with the girl since October 2020. Police say the family allowed for the relationship to happen.

“There are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect,” police wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

Officers were called to the hospital July 14 when the 12-year-old was in labor delivering Miranda-Jara’s child. Miranda-Jara was arrested and charged at that time for first degree rape.

🚨Rape Arrest - Man arrested as 12-year-old pregnant victim goes into labor with his child🚨 On 7/14/21, officers were...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

After further investigation into the case, the 12-year-old’s mother, Desiree Castaneda, was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.

🚨Mother arrested for child neglect after her 12-year-old daughter gives birth to a 24-year-old man's child🚨 A few weeks...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

