St. Luke’s Jerome Medical Center temporarily pausing obstetric and operating room services

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Operating room (OR) and obstetric (OB) services are paused at St. Luke’s Jerome Medical Center due to staffing limitations.

St. Luke’s says this staffing shortage does not have anything to do with COVID-19 issues or the vaccine requirement.

According to the health system, recruiting OB-trained staff is very difficult due to the very high level of training involved.

The organization also explained candidates have turned down positions due to housing concerns.

In a statement to KMVT, St. Luke’s said, “We, like many other facilities, have had candidates for open positions turn down offers due to housing concerns.”

All other services are still available at St. Luke’s Jerome. Prenatal OB outpatient appointments will continue at St. Luke’s Clinic - Jerome Family Medicine.

OB and OR services will be available for patients at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

