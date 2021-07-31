Advertisement

Dinosaurs come to Twin Falls County Fairgrounds

The Jurassic Empire drive through event will be taking place at the fairgrounds this weekend(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If dinosaurs are a passion, look no further than the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The Jurassic Empire drive-thru event will be taking place at the fairgrounds in Filer. The animatronic robot dinosaur drive-thru includes around 70 dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes.

There are signs in front of each dinosaur to explain what the animal is. General manager David Eldika says it’s a great thing the family can do safely.

“We have motion sensors in front of each dinosaur, a lot of kids are normally hanging out of the cars and when they approach it, it just turns on and they get to go back in the car,” Eldika said.

The drive lasts around 30-40 minutes, depending on the group.

A car full of one to seven passengers is $69 dollars over the weekend.

