Fit and Well Idaho: Pool Cool hopes to keep families safe this summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many families will be flocking to city pools to beat the heat this summer and want to be sure to protect their skin from harmful UV rays.

For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho, we look at a program by St. Luke’s Community Health that hopes to help Idahoans stay safe this summer.

Pool Cool is a program St. Luke’s established in city pools across the Magic Valley, including here in Twin Falls, that provides resources to keep pool-goers safe from harmful U-V rays this summer.

To help promote safe sun behaviors Pool Cool provides sun safety education, free sunscreen and the four rules for pool cool.

“There are four pool cool rules,” says St. Luke’s Community Health Program Coordinator Melanie Gonzales. “The first one is to use sunscreen, the second one is to wear protective clothing, the third rule is limiting your time in the sun between ten and four p.m. and the fourth one is seeking shade.”

Idaho ranked sixth in the country for skin cancer rates in 20-20, taking simple steps to combat dangerous U-V rays can help keep your skin healthy for the long term.

