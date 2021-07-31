Gov. Brad Little and Planned Parenthood at ends over abortion rights

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little released a statement Thursday announcing his decision to sign onto a briefing in support of a Mississippi case, Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, headed to the Supreme Court that is attempting to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“Protecting the lives of preborn babies has always been and will continue to be a priority of mine. I am also a defender of state sovereignty,” Gov. Little said in a statement. “My decision to join this lawsuit to protect lives and states’ rights reflects my conservative approach to constitutional interpretation. "

Planned Parenthood of Idaho released a response to the Governor’s action, saying the move is political and out of touch.

“Once again, Idaho GOP is on the wrong side here,” said Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman of Planned Parenthood, “they’re out of touch with the healthcare needs and the priorities of their own constituents and interpreting the constitution the way they want to interpret it to amass their own political power.”

Idaho Representative Ilana Rubel, who has a background in Law, says she believes this attempt to overturn the nearly fifty-year-old law may have a chance.

“I think the court has been stacked in recent years to precisely this end,” Rep. Rubel said, “focused, I think, single-mindedly in stacking the court so that there would be a majority on it that would overturn Roe V. Wade.”

Rubel also tells KMVT she believes most Americans do believe in safe access to abortions should be legal, which makes the Supreme Court’s potential decision a risky one.

“I think the Supreme Court understands if they were to do something that was incredibly antithetical to the will of the people of America,” said Rep. Rubel, “I think they could find the principle of judicial review in real jeopardy.”

The next step for the case against Roe V. Wade could come this fall when the Supreme Court takes on the case.

“The threat to abortion access is very real,” DelliCarpini-Tolman said. “We can’t predict, obviously, how the Supreme Court is going to decide, but regardless of the outcome, we’re not going to stop fighting.”

