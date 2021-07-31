Man airlifted to hospital following backhoe accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Twin Falls County Sherriff’s Office, at around 9:10 pm on Friday first responders were called to Castleford where a 45-year-old male was run over by a backhoe. The man had been working on the backhoe, and following the accident sustained injuries to his stomach and pelvis.

The victim, who was conscious and breathing, was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

