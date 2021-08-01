Idaho athlete breaks course record in 35th annual Spudman Triathlon

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a cancellation a year ago, athletes from all over the country filed into Burley for the 35th annual Spudman Triathlon.

1,887 contestants paced the course for a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40k bike ride, and a 10k run.

Moderate temperatures and cloud cover made Saturday ideal for a triathlon (and a course record).

“I was very happy with the conditions,” said Race Director Carl Darrington.

Competitors couldn’t complain either, especially first-time participant Travis Wood from Boise.

With a time of 1:43:29, Wood not only wins the race but breaks a course record.

“Overall, it was a personal record on the bike, personal record on the run, just a super-fast course, and so it was just a great day out there for me,” Wood said.

On the women’s side, now back-to-back champ Sky Moench finished with a time of 1:54:48.

“It’s funny this is the first triathlon that I ever heard about or learned about when I was in high school, but it took me over ten years to even get here, so I was missing out those ten years for sure,” Moench said.

The Salt Lake City resident finished third overall.

The event brought contestants from 24 different states, filling hotels and restaurants. According to organizers, the community stepped up.

“Burley and the Mini-Cassia community is great to support us, and hopefully, we can keep doing it for another 35 years,” Darrington said.

For full race results, click here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.